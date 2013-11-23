Man who manhandled naib court gets interim bail

Granting interim bail to Manjit Singhs son Sikander,who allegedly manhandled the naib court of Additional District and Sessions Judge on November 18,the court provided him interim relief till December 4.

Manjit Singh,who had raked up a controversy by levelling serious accusations against an Additional District and Sessions Judge and was held guilty of rape,was awarded 12 years rigorous imprisonment by the local court on charges of rape and criminal intimidation with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on November 18.

Sikander and his family had protested the decision of the court and created a ruckus on the premises on November 18 after Singh was arrested and was being taken to the bakshi khana. Sikander allegedly manhandled the naib court of Additional District and Sessions Judge and later fled from the spot. Police had then declared him absconding.

According to police,around 10 am on November 18,the court ordered Manjits arrest after he was convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl. His son Sikander,who was present in the court,had then manhandled Gurcharan Singh (naib court).

A case of wrongful restraint,criminal force and of voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty under the IPC has been registered against Sikander at Sector 36 police station.

