Man, two police constables held for duping youth

The Crime branch arrested a man, who was booked along with two police constables for allegedly cheating and carrying a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges near IT Park Manimajra on Saturday. Police said the accused Amit Jaglan is a native of Jind in Haryana and was absconding after an FIR was registered against him on June 14.

He along with two Chandigarh police constables were booked for allegedly duping Rs 5.25 lakh from a youth on the pretext of recruiting him in the police. The accused police constables have been identified as Sandeep Kumar and Krishan Dhaiya, posted with the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB).

In his complaint to police, the complainant Ankit stated that he came in the contacts of the constables through Jaglan, who assured him that they have strong links within the police department and they can get him recruited in police. Sources said the victim had paid the amount to the accused in two installments and when they were failed to recruit him, three of them refused to return the money.

Ankit filed a complaint before senior police officers at police headquarters, Sector 9. A probe was marked and the FIR was registered after taking legal opinion. A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.

