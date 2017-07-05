Man set afire dies, wife and son arrested in Chandigarh

The victim Raj Kumar had suffered more than 50 percent burn injuries at his house under mysterious circumstances and he blamed his wife, Usha Devi, and son, Vicky, in his statement to police on June 29. (Representation) The victim Raj Kumar had suffered more than 50 percent burn injuries at his house under mysterious circumstances and he blamed his wife, Usha Devi, and son, Vicky, in his statement to police on June 29. (Representation)

AFTER BATTLING for life for four days, Raj Kumar, 50, who was allegedly set on fire by his wife and son, has been succumbed to injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Tuesday. The victim Raj Kumar had suffered more than 50 percent burn injuries at his house under mysterious circumstances and he blamed his wife, Usha Devi, and son, Vicky, in his statement to police on June 29.

Police, which had earlier registered a case of attempt to murder, have added murder charges in the FIR and arrested Usha Devi and her son Vicky. Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO of Sector 31 police station, said, “We have added Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC in the FIR and arrested both the mother and son. The two will produce in a local court on Wednesday.”

Police sources informed that earlier, Usha Devi, wife of Raj Kumar, had lodged a similar nature of FIR against her husband, Raj Kumar, alleging that she was set on fire by him. The investigation of the earlier registered case is still pending.

On June 27, the incident had taken place around 1 pm when neighbors of Raj Kumar noticed fire and smoke coming from the room of Raj Kumar and they had raised an alarm. The victim Raj Kumar was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, in a police vehicle and a fire brigade vehicle was also rushed on the spot. Almost the entire room was damaged in the mysterious fire incident.

In his statement to police, Raj Kumar had alleged that he was at his room on the second floor when his wife, Usha, entered his room and sprinkled some liquid on his body and his son, Vicky, put him on the fire and both of them escaped from the room. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Over 30 fire cases on Diwali