Man sentenced to 5 years’ jail for having unnatural sex

Hearing the arguments of both sides, the court held Patra guilty and sentenced him to jail for two years. Hearing the arguments of both sides, the court held Patra guilty and sentenced him to jail for two years.

The District Court of Chandigarh on Wednesday sentenced a man to five years’ imprisonment for having unnatural sex with a seven-year-old boy last year. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict.

The convict, Arjit Patra, was held guilty under sections 377 (unnatural offences) read with section 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 9 of the POCSO Act by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge J S Sidhu.

According to the FIR, the father of the victim told the police that around 5.50 pm on January 29, 2017, he was at his house when he heard the cries of his son from the roof of the house. He immediately went to the roof and found the accused in an objectionable condition with his son.

However, when the complainant witnessed the incident, the accused fled, following which he lodged a formal complaint with the police. Then, Patra was arrested and the medical test of the victim was also conducted at the government hospital.

The defence counsel argued in the court that Patra was falsely implicated in the case as the medical report had no findings of any bleeding and any injury on the private parts of both the accused and the victim. On the other hand, the victim identified the accused in court and supported the prosecution theory. Meanwhile, hearing the arguments of both sides, the court held Patra guilty and sentenced him to jail for two years.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App