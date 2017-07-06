Man sentenced to 10-year RI for raping minor girl

The victim identified the convict during the trial. Representational The victim identified the convict during the trial. Representational

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a 20-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment (RI) of 10 years for raping a minor girl. The victim identified the convict during the trial. Additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on the convict, Satish. The court also directed the convict to give compensation to the victim.

The case was registered against the convict on the complaint of the victim’s father. According to police, the victim was playing in the playground near her house on May 24 last year when Satish approached her and lured her to accompany him to the roof of a house. Then, he raped her there.

She then returned home. Soon, the victim felt acute pain and started weeping. When her father confronted her, she narrated the entire episode to him. The victim’s father came out of the house and caught the accused who admitted the crime. The victim was bleeding and was rushed to government hospital for treatment. The accused had accompanied the parents when they took the minor girl to the hospital and was arrested by the police thereafter.

The victim’s father then made a complaint to the police and a case under Sections of 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act was registered. The case was registered in Police Station, Sector 31. The statement of the victim was then recorded before the judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. The medical report established that the crime was committed. During the trial, minor girl was shown the image of the accused on the LED screen in the child witness court and she identified him.

Speaking to the Newsline Correspondent the defence counsel said, “We will appeal against the orders in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.”

