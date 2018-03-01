Man sent to 10 years in prison for raping woman, making her pregnant

The complainant had alleged to the police that she came to Chandigarh in 2014 and befriended a girl in the neighbourhood after a while. (Representational) The complainant had alleged to the police that she came to Chandigarh in 2014 and befriended a girl in the neighbourhood after a while. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by thedistrict court of Chandigarh on Wednesday for raping and making a 19-year-old girl pregnant in 2016. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.07 lakh on the convict. The convict, Ajay Kumar, was sentenced to imprisonment under sections 376(2) (commits rape on a woman knowing her to be pregnant) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi. According to police, Ajay was booked by the police on September 2, 2016, and a case registered against him based on a complaint lodged by the victim.

The complainant had alleged to the police that she came to Chandigarh in 2014 and befriended a girl in the neighbourhood after a while. She alleged that one day, when she went to her friend’s home, she met the accused, the brother of her friend. Ajay took her to a room and started harassing her and when she resisted, he took out a knife and then raped her. The victim had stated that the accused even threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the matter.

The victim further alleged that Ajay, after some time, met her at a market and told her that he had taken some objectionable photographs of her and if she did not come to meet him, he would send them to all his contacts. And, using that threat, Ajay raped her for two years.

Meanwhile, the matter came to light when the girl’s mother found out and took her for a medical check-up which confirmed that she was pregnant. The victim then told her mother about her ordeal. The mother then approached the family of the accused who assured her that the accused would marry her.

But, after a few days, the victim found out that Ajay was already married. Then, she lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered against accused Ajay Kumar at Mauli Jagran PS. Meanwhile, with the approval of the court, the victim aborted the child.

