Man held for trespassing, molestation in Chandigarh

A MAN was arrested allegedly for molesting a woman after trespassing at her house in Sector 40 on Tuesday night.

Police said Kamaldeep Singh (36) caused injuries to himself after banging his head against the side mirror of a police vehicle after he was rounded up and was being handed over to police.

The woman is married and she was alone when the incident happened. Kamaldeep, a resident of Sector 56, has been produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Police sources said the accused is known to the woman. Inspector Rajdeep Singh, SHO of Sector 39 police station, said, “The victim has lodged a complaint against the accused, stating that Kamaldeep had entered her house by force and molested her. She shouted and the accused was rounded up by the neighbours.

The victim also informed police that a dispute between one of her relatives and a nephew of the accused was also pending. “Despite the fact that we did not want to interact with Kamaldeep, he came to our house,” the woman told the police.” A case of trespassing and molestation was registered at Sector 39 police station.

