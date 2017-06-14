Man held for stealing laptops in Chandigarh

A 25-year-old graduate, Vinay Kumar, of Sector 25 in Panchkula, was arrested Tuesday for stealing laptops in Chandigarh. He was produced in a local court and remanded in two-day police custody. Kumar, who owns a mobile repair shop at Sector 25 in Panchkula, claimed to have faced huge financial losses in the trade of betting, which forced him to join the world of crime.

His father is a generator mechanic working with a leading private company in Ludhiana. Inspector Nasib Singh, SHO of Sector 36 police station, said, “During interrogation, the accused confessed to have stolen half a dozen laptops. One of those laptops, stolen from ISBT, Sector 43, has been recovered from him. The recovered laptop belongs to one Satish Kumar of Ludhiana.”

According to police sources, Vinay confessed to have started putting money on betting four years back. Although initially he managed to win some money, later, he suffered huge losses. “We are yet to raid his mobile repair shop in Sector 25.

There are chances of recovering more stolen laptops and other electronic items from there,” said a police official. According to police sources, Vinay was caught red-handed by Satish Kumar of Ludhiana. Kumar was waiting for his bus when the accused tried to steal his bag containing a laptop, at ISBT-43 Tuesday night.

