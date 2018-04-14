Man held for ‘raping’ six-year-old in Haryana

The victim disclosed the matter to her teacher on Thursday when asked about the reasons of her absence for the last two days. (Representational Image) The victim disclosed the matter to her teacher on Thursday when asked about the reasons of her absence for the last two days. (Representational Image)

Haryana police Friday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly raping a six-year-old schoolgirl in Dadri district.

The Class II girl was raped on Tuesday allegedly by accused Sandeep when she was alone at her home. But, the matter came to light on Thursday when she went to school after two days. She disclosed the matter to her teacher on Thursday when asked about the reasons of her absence for the last two days.

The schoolteacher then lodged a complaint with the local police, following which an FIR was registered.

An officer from the local Women Police Station, Urmila Devi, said that the medical examination of the girl had confirmed rape. The girl has been admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak.

The victim’s mother had died earlier and she is youngest among three siblings in the family of a labourer.

