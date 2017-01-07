Man gets 12 years for possession of narcotics

After a trial of two years, a local court on Friday sentenced Nirmal Singh, a resident of Burail to rigorous imprisonment (RI) of 12 years, as he was caught red-handed with contraband. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Singh.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Police had laid a naka at a roundabout in Sector 43-42 in the evening of September 12, 2014. The police saw a four-wheeler approach and then try to flee on noticing the naka. The police immediately stopped the car and recovered a multi-coloured bag and three gunny bags from it. On checking the bags, they found banned contraband and different types of tablets and capsules.

Pronouncing the orders, the court held that Nirmal Singh was found in conscious possession of 2,500 tablets of Carisoma, 1,760 Tablets of Nitrosun-10, 315 tablets of Nitravet-10, 800 capsules of Lupivon-S, 288 capsules of Spasmocip, 240 bottles (100 ml each) of Rexcot Syrup, 240 bottles, 23 (100 ml each) of Rexcof cough syrup and 240 bottles (100 ml each) of Rexcof Cipla without any permit. “Hence, he is held guilty,” said the court.