Man found injured on rail track dies at GMCH

A 22-year-old man, who was found injured on the railway track on July 6, succumbed to injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 on Sunday. The father of the victim alleged that his son was murdered. He levelled allegations against his younger brother.

According to sources, victim Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Ghoga Kheri village near Kharar, was found lying on the railway track on July 6 when the driver of the train noticed him. The driver informed the railway police, following which Sukhdeep was taken to the GMCH-32 in a serious condition.

In his statement, Sukhdeep’s father Ranvir Singh told the police that his son who was a labourer did not come home on July 6, following which he started searching for him. He also stated that Sukhdeep’s phone was switched off. He told the police that Sukhdeep used to come home in the evening. Ranvir Singh then contacted the local police from where he got to know that his son was lying injured on the railway track, following which he found that Sukhdeep was admitted in the GMCH-32.

Ranvir alleged that the doctors told him that his son’s arms were broken and he suffered serious injuries. He claimed that his son was beaten before being thrown on the railway track by his elder brother Balbir Singh and his accomplices as the families have old enmity. He alleged that his son was murdered by his brother.

The railway police post in-charge Sukhdev Singh said preliminary investigations show that Sukhdeep was beaten before he was thrown on the track but they could not say anything yet as they were waiting for the post mortem report of the victim. “We have started inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and if needed we will add the required sections in the FIR,” the officer said.

