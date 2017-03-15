Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mirupur village near Zirakpur

A 35-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Mirupur village near Zirakpur on Monday. The family members of the victim alleged that he was murdered by a man of the same village. Police are yet to register a murder case and have initiated inquest proceedings under sections 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The post-mortem report of the victim reported injury marks to his body. The police officials said that they have started the investigation, and if needed that they will register the murder case.

Watch What Else Is making News

According to police, Mukhtiar Singh, a truck driver, was found dead in his home on Monday morning. Mukhtiar’s 11-year-old son, Sagar, alleged that Bunty, a resident of the same village, came to their house on Sunday night and smothered Mukhtiar Singh to death.

Mukhtiar’s elder brother, Gurmel Singh, also alleged that the victim’s wife eloped with Bunty around three months ago and Bunty also wanted to take his younger daughter with him but Mukhtiar refused. He alleged that Bunty had murdered Mukhtiar.

The senior medical officer, Mahinder Singh, said that the post-mortem of Mukhtiar Singh suggested that it was not a natural death and there were injury marks on the shoulders and arms. He said that they have sent the viscera for chemical examination.

The station house officer (SHO) Harkirat Singh said that they have initiated inquiry in the case, but they are yet to get the copy of the post-mortem report.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now