Man found dead in Kalka: Police arrest two persons

Two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of one Lakhan Kumar, whose decomposed body was found in a locked house in Kalka, on Monday. The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar and Sumit. The body of Lakhan was recovered from Ravi’s room on February 11. Lakhan had been missing from his house since February 8. Police said Lakhan’s cell phone was found to be with Ravi and it was active in Delhi.

According to police sources, the accused revealed that they were gambling in Ravi’s room where Lakhan had lost Rs 20,000. The trio was also drinking alcohol at the time of the incident. The police said that when Sumit demanded Rs 20,000 from Lakhan, the victim got agitated and burnt Rs 20,000. Then, the two accused thrashed the victim with blunt weapons and escaped after putting the victim’s body in a jute bag. A case of murder was registered at Kalka police station.