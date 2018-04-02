Man found dead at home, police file murder case

THE INDUSTRIAL Area police registered a murder case after the body of a 45-year-old man was found from his house in Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area Phase 1 on Sunday. The body was sent to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where a post-mortem will be conducted on Monday. The victim’s body had some signs on the neck and the police are not ruling out the possibility of strangulation.

The man was identified as Mohan Lal. He worked in a private factory in Industrial Area Phase 1. The victim’s wife had kept the body on an ice cube. The police said that the man died on Sunday. The Industrial Area police received a message that a man had died and his body was kept at his home on ice by his family. After receiving the information, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Parvinder Singh reached the spot and found that the information was correct. The police team called the chemical and forensic experts to the spot and they found some injury marks around Mohan Lal’s neck.

The police team recovered the body and sent it for the post-mortem and also questioned the wife of Mohan Lal who was present at the house when the body was recovered. The police officials said that the exact cause of the death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem of the body. The police suspected that the victim might have been murdered by strangulation. An FIR was lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.

