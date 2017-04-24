Man dies after ‘falling’ from eighth floor during raid by Patiala police

A PATIALA police team’s raid at an apartment in Sector 105 ended in a fatality, when the 35-year-old man under investigation fell to his death from his eighth floor flat. Relatives of the man, Tejinder Pal Singh alias Teji Baba, alleged that he was pushed from the balcony by the raiding team. Family members said the men, who were not in police uniform, had a scuffle with Teji.

Patiala police chief B Bhupati denied the allegations and said that Teji was escaping arrest. The SSP alleged Teji had been supplying weapons to the gangsters and he was wanted by the district police.

Teji Baba, a resident of Fatehgarh Churian town, had shifted to 804, Tower 3 of Emaar MGF society last December and was living there with his two children and wife.

According to information available, the incident happened around 12.15 pm when four men in plain clothes entered the apartment. Kulwinder Singh, a security guard, told Chandigarh Newsline that four men came in a white Swift Dzire car and told them that they wanted to meet the occupants of the flat.

Paramjit Singh, another security guard, said at first the security staff did not allow the four men to go inside. Then one of them showed his ID card and also agreed to make an entry in the register. The man did not mention his name and only wrote that he was an Assistant Sub-Inspector from CIA staff, Patiala, and wrote the registration number of their vehicle and refused to write his phone number and name.

After making the entry, all four men went to the eight floor in a lift. There, Teji’s father Amrik Singh, who was visiting the family, said that the men entered his house and asked his son to come out. He said that he requested the visitors to sit in the drawing room and served them water.

“While they were drinking water, my son also came in the drawing room. The men sitting in the room suddenly became infuriated and started abusing my son and they also had a scuffle with him, following which my son fled into another room. Then my grandson who was playing in the society compound came running upstairs and told me that his father was lying on the ground,” Amrik Sigh told Chandigarh Newsline.

The samll room into which his father said Teji fled has an opening to the balcony.

Baljeet Singh, a relative of Teji, who reached the apartment five or 10 minutes after the incident, alleged that Teji had locked himself inside the room and the police personnel broke the lock and entered the room where they had a scuffle with Teji, following which they pushed him from the balcony.

Baljeet Singh, who had summoned other friends and family members to the spot, also alleged that when they asked the security guards who the men were, the guards did not show them the register at first. Only after they had roughed one of the guards that the register was shown to them. Baljeet said the entry only said ASI, and mentioned no name or phone number, though it did mention that the team was from CIA, Patiala, and also gave a vehicle number. He said by the time he found out, the Patiala CIA team had already driven out of the housing complex.

Teji was taken to Fortis hospital in Phase 8 where he was declared brought dead.

