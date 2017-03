A local court on Saturday convicted a resident of Sector 45 for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The quantum on the sentence will be pronounced on March 7.

The convict Rajeev had kidnapped the minor girl on December 27, 2015. The co-accused in the case Sameer Khan was acquitted of charges of conspiring to kidnap the victim.

According to the prosecution, the convict kidnapped the 16-year-old victim and took her to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.