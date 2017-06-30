Man ‘castrated,’ cops book transgender

THE KHANNA police have booked one person, a transgender, for allegedly cutting off a man’s private parts. An FIR was registered against one Rekha Mahant based on the statement of the victim, Jagtar Singh. The victim was found lying near Neelon bridge. He was bleeding and was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. In his statement, he alleged that Mahant cut off his private parts and “forced him to join transgender community.”

Meanwhile, a group of transgenders protested against police action Wednesday in front of Samrala police station and alleged that Mahant had been “framed.”

The protesters also claimed that Jagtar Singh “performs with them” in villages. They claimed that their community “never forces anyone to become an eunuch and that a conspiracy was hatched against Mahant.”

Manjit Singh, SHO Samrala police station, said an FIR against Mahant had been registered under section 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) at Samrala police station. An investigation was on,

he added.

