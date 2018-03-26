Man booked for opening bank account using fake documents

Panchkula resident was booked for allegedly opening an account by using fake documents in a private bank and for making transactions from that account. The case was registered on the complaint of the manager of the bank. According to sources, Sahil Dutt, the manager of ICICI Bank’s Mani Majra branch lodged a complaint with the police alleging that a man, identified as Devinder opened a account with fake documents and made transactions.

