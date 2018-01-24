Man ‘Assaulted’ by Panchkula Police: ‘2 cops tried to strike deal with me, urged me to drop issue’

Ramzan claimed that the policemen were drunk. They asked Ramzan to show the vehicle’s documents as it did not have a registration number. (Source: Express Photo) Ramzan claimed that the policemen were drunk. They asked Ramzan to show the vehicle’s documents as it did not have a registration number. (Source: Express Photo)

MOHAMMED RAMZAN, a resident of Saketri village in Panchkula, who was assaulted by police on Sunday night and was admitted to hospital bleeding from the rectum, said on Tuesday that the police had offered him a “compromise” under which he would be allowed to slap two policemen who had attacked him if he would drop the matter in return.

“Two policemen came to record my statement yesterday night and they tried to make a deal with me,” said the 64-year-old Ramzan, a truck driver, who was discharged from GMCH, Sector 32, late on Tuesday evening.

“The two policemen who came to the hospital told me that they will allow me to slap the two cops who took me and my helper Tiwari to the police station if I will drop the matter. I refused and recorded my statement. I want action all three policemen, including the cop who opened the gate of the police station when we were taken there. But the police is forcing me to limit my complaint to only two. I do not know the names of the policemen but I can identify them once they are produced before me. Before releasing me and Tiwari from the police station, the policemen took our money too, which was not returned to us till now.”

Ramzan and Tiwari were headed towards Saketri from Mani Majra in a brand new Tata 407 on the night of January 21 when they were stopped by policemen in a PCR Tavera near the MDC rail underbridge.

Ramzan claimed that the policemen were drunk. They asked Ramzan to show the vehicle’s documents as it did not have a registration number. Ramzan had told the policemen that the four-wheeler was newly purchased and he was yet to get the registration number. The policemen then hauled both men to the Mansa Devi police station where Ramzan was kicked repeatedly by one of the policemen, and was addressed as “mulla”, “Pakistan” and “beyimaan (dishonest)”. He was assaulted till he started bleeding.

“I was abused verbally and the three policemen asked us to take off our clothes. My helper Tiwari immediately took off his trousers, but when I strongly objected, one of the policemen kicked me on the buttocks repeatedly and I started bleeding a lot from the rectum. I had shown them my Aadhaar card and driving licence to prove my identity but they refused to rely on my documents”, Ramzan said.

Both he and Tiwari were taken to Sector 6 Civil Hospital, from where they were referred to GMCH 32.

Doctors at GMCH said Ramzan suffers from chronic piles. The kicking apparently aggravated the condition and triggered the bleeding.

The incident shocked the residents of Saketri, where Ramzan has lived for decades. Angry kin and fellow villagers of Ramzan sat on a dharna on the main road and refused to move unless action was taken against the policemen who had assaulted Ramzan and Tiwari. Later, the Panchkula police suspended the three policemen involved in the alleged incident, ASI Karnail Singh, special police officer Jagjit Singh.

Sadiq Khan, younger son of Ramzan, said, “The local police are building pressure on us using the influence of local residents of our village. Even on Tuesday, two policemen, who came to record the statement of my father, did their best to convince my father to not pursue the matter.”

Panchkula DCP Manbir Singh, said, “There is no question of shielding anyone in this brutal assault on Mohammed Ramzan. We will take stern action against everybody found to be involved. A probe is being done by an ACP-rank police officer, who has been asked to complete it as soon as possible.”

