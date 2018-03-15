Man arrested for girl’s murder, rape in Rohtak

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 20-year-old college student in Rohtak. The victim’s family termed it a gangrape and alleged that the elder brother of the accused, identified as Arjun, was also involved in the crime.

The girl had succumbed to injuries in a Rohtak hospital on Tuesday. She was allegedly abducted from Bhiwani on March 10.

The girl, who belong to Bhiwani town, was taking coaching for competitive exams. According to Haryana Police, the accused Arjun is a resident of Jhajjar district and is a relative of the girl.

Her family has alleged that the accused kidnapped her and took her to a hotel in Rohtak where she was gangraped and later strangulated. SHO of Bhiwani’s City Police Station Shri Bhagwan said ,“We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of the death.”

