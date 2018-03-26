Man arrested for ‘duping’ youths on pretext of recruiting them in Chandigarh Police

One person who was acting as conduit of the accused is said to be on the run. (Representational) One person who was acting as conduit of the accused is said to be on the run. (Representational)

THE CHANDIGARH Police on Sunday arrested a Panchkula resident who allegedly duped many people on the pretext of recruiting them in Chandigarh Police by posing as a Sub-Inspector. The fraud came to light when some victims came to Chandigarh to take their appointment letters on Saturday. The accused was produced in the court and remanded in three-day police custody. One person who was acting as conduit of the accused is said to be on the run.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Sukhdev Singh, 38, alias Bunty, a resident of Amravati in Panchkula. The accused had allegedly posed as a Sub-Inspector of Chandigarh Police and took money from some people who are mostly from different parts of Punjab. So far, the police identified five victims, including a woman.

According to the police, a team of Crime Branch headed by Sub-Inspector Satwinder Singh was on patrolling duty near the exit gate of bus stand in Sector 43 on Saturday. Some youngsters along with a woman approached the patrolling party and stated that they all have been selected in Chandigarh Police for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Head Constable and Constable and asked the police police party about the location where their training would be conducted.

DSP (crime) Harjeet Kaur said that S-I Satwinder Singh told these persons that no recruitment was going on in Chandigarh Police. The S-I also told the victims that the police were yet to conduct the written examination for the recruitment.

One of the victims, Kulwant Singh, told SI Satwinder that they were called by Sukhdev Singh Bunty to Chandigarh to collect their appointment letters. Kulwant Singh also told the police party that Sukhdev Singh Bunty was an SI in Chandigarh Police.

Kulwant Singh told the police that Sukhdev Singh Bunty had taken Rs 7 lakh from him for his selection as head constable. Other victim Gurmeet Singh said that he gave Rs 3.70 lakh for his selection for the rank of constable and he had to give Rs 1 lakh more after his joining.

Sukhdev Singh Bunty also took Rs 4.70 lakh from Bikramjeet Singh for the post of ASI. Bikramjeet Singh told the police that he had to pay the money after receiving his appointment documents.

Sukhdev Singh Bunty had taken Rs 9 lakh from victim Shamsher Singh for the post of ASI and Rs 1.50 lakh from a woman for the post of a constable.

Later, SI Satwinder Singh along with his team laid a trap at ISBT, Sector 43. Sukhdev Singh Bunty came in his white Maruti SX4 and approached the victims who were waiting for him. When Bunty came out of his car, the police team arrested him.

On checking, the police found five envelopes in his car and five admit cards in the name of the victims having their photographs. The admit cards had the logo of Chandigarh Police.

The police booked Sukhdev Singh Bunty and his accomplice Sukhdev Singh Sukha, a resident of Ansal village in Tarn Taran district in Punjab, under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document ) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.

Police officials said that Sukhdev Singh Bunty was the kingpin of the racket while his accomplice Sukhdev Singh Sukha, 39, was acting as his conduit who would identify the victims and arrange their meeting with the accused. The officials said that they identified five persons and suspected that the accused had duped many other persons. Sukhdev Singh Bunty has a tainted past and was booked in cheating cases in Punjab and Haryana.

