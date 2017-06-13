Man arrested for burglary at Air Force officers’ houses in Chandigarh

The Crime Branch of Chandigarh police arrested Kishan Kumar alias Tampu (27), in connection with burglaries at two houses belonging to serving Air Force officers, including a wing commander, on Sunday. Said to be a habitual offender, more than 20 cases of theft and robbery are registered against Kishan. An accomplice of Kishan is absconding.

Crime Branch Inspector Gurmukh Singh said in one of the cases, Kishan had been sentenced to four years in jail and at present, he has been granted bail by the High Court. Police sources said the stolen Alto of the wing commander was also recovered from him. Sources said Kishan is a peculiar criminal, who usually steals gold and cash. After coming out of jail this March, he has already attempted theft at more than 20 places.

The accused was produced in court and remanded in four days’ police custody. Sources said Kishan used to identify the houses during the day in the guise of a needy man in search of rented accommodation and commit burglaries at night. Police said Kumar’s interrogation revealed that he alone committed the burglaries at the houses of Air Force officers a fortnight ago, but he was being interrogated to ferret out the names of his other associates. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station. Police sources said Kishan had also committed burglary at more than half-a-dozen houses in Zirakpur.

