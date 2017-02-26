Chandigarh: Man acquitted in hit-and-run case due to lack of CCTV footage

Pointing out major loopholes in the investigation involving hit-and-run case, a local court exonerated a resident of Ropar from charges of negligent driving as the police had not included the CCTV footage to identify the accused in the investigation. Coming down heavily on the police investigation, judicial magistrate first-class, Karanvir Singh Maju while pronouncing the orders on February 22 said, “From the testimony of the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, it is evident that the IO has not investigated the case properly. He has failed to bring on record cogent evidence, as it would be of great help to the prosecution, if the presence and occurrence of accident can be proved by placing on record the CCTV footage from the cameras installed at the traffic light, where the alleged accident took place. Apart from this, IO of the case has failed to identify the accused.”

The court also pointed out that 10 CCTV cameras were installed at the place of occurrence, but the IO has not obtained any footage from those cameras. “Hence, prosecution has failed to prove the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Accordingly, the accused hs been acquitted from all the charges levelled against him….” added the court.

During the trial, the IO admitted that Kumar has not given any written complaint regarding the incident in question but accepted that CCTV cameras were installed at the spot and that he has not seen the CCTV footage while probing the case.

The complainant, Naveen Kumar, who works in a private firm, had stated in the complaint that on January 20, 2014, he was returning from his workplace at midnight when he was hit by a car driven by one Pradeep Singh. He also stated that he crossing the grain market on his motorbike and was heading to his residence in Baltana village. Kumar was crossing the light point when a car, which was being rashly driven hit his bike on left side. Pradeep, who was driving the car, fled from the spot. However, Kumar noted down his vehicle number. Kumar was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, (GMSH-16) by the police.

Kumar had suffered a fracture on his left arm and nose. The front teeth was also broken due to the accident.

The complainant added that Pradeep come to the hospital to meet him and assured to pay all expenses incurred on the treatment and on the repair of his bike. However, the accused never contacted him. Pradeep was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.