Man acquitted in gangrape case due to lack of evidence

A 23-year-old man was acquitted by a local court Tuesday in a 2016 gangrape case after the prosecution failed to provide adequate evidence in the case.

Pappu Kumar, was acquitted from the court of Poonam R Joshi, Additional District and Sessions Judge from under Section 376 (D) (gangrape). Meanwhile, two other accused in the case, Mahesh Kumar and Babu Ram had already been declared proclaimed offenders by the court earlier.

According to police, the incident came to light on January 2016, when the victim who had been working as a domestic help, alleged of being raped by three men while she was on her way to Sector 21 from Kaimbwala.

The victim alleged that Pappu had recorded videos with her and continued to threaten her till June, 2016. The victim then got pregnant and delivered a baby in August after which she lodged a complaint against the accused on October 20, 2016 wherein the three men along with Bimla were booked for gangrape and criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Pappu’s defence counsel argued in the court that the DNA report was negative. Also, the woman kept changing her statements in court due to which the prosecution was unable to prove the case and the court, after hearing the arguments, acquitted Pappu.

