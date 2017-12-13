Man, accused of raping kin, acquitted

A local court Tuesday acquitted a 25-year-old man in a rape case, after the prosecution failed to provide adequate evidence against him.

Gautam Sagar was arrested in January, 2017, on the complaint of his brother’s wife. The complainant alleged that she had got married in 2007 and was staying with her husband’s family in Sector 38 (West).

Sagar, who was also staying in the same house, was then asked by her in-laws to leave due to his inappropriate behaviour with the complainant. Later, Sagar started staying in Dadu Majra, but was in touch with the complainant. According to the complainant, Sagar needed money to go to his native village in UP.

In a bid to help him, the complainant had mortgaged her gold earrings. Later, Sagar picked up the earrings from the jeweller and asked the complainant to take them back from him. The complainant alleged when she went to Sagar’s house, he intoxicated her and allegedly raped her.

However, the defense counsel, advocate Inderjit Bassi, stated that during cross questioning, the complainant admitted to having visited Sagar twice before the incident and while he was in jail.

According to Bassi, the medical report of the victim was normal and the CFSL report was also negative. Following which, the accused was acquitted of all charges.

