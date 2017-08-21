Only in Express

Malerkotla: ‘Torn’ pages of Quran found, probe launched

A case was registered against unidentified persons for hurting religious sentiments, said Raj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, who added that CCTV footage of the area would be checked

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana | Published:August 21, 2017 4:46 am
A CASE of alleged desecration of the Quran has come to light in Malerkotla, Punjab. Sources said several ‘torn’ pages of Quran were found on the premises of a bus stand and near Dana Mandi Sunday. There are three mosques in the area. People who found the pages when they came for offering morning prayers informed the police.

A case was registered against unidentified persons for hurting religious sentiments, said Raj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, who added that CCTV footage of the area would be checked. Muslim-Sikh Front, an organisation working in Malerkotla, meanwhile, has appealed for calm. Shahzad Husain of the Front said, “People should maintain peace and should not fall prey to anti-social elements.” On June 25 last year, violence was witnessed when torn pages of Quran were found in Malerkotla.

  1. No Comments.
