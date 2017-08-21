Malerkotla: ‘Torn’ pages of Quran found, probe launched

Representational Image Representational Image

A CASE of alleged desecration of the Quran has come to light in Malerkotla, Punjab. Sources said several ‘torn’ pages of Quran were found on the premises of a bus stand and near Dana Mandi Sunday. There are three mosques in the area. People who found the pages when they came for offering morning prayers informed the police.

A case was registered against unidentified persons for hurting religious sentiments, said Raj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, who added that CCTV footage of the area would be checked. Muslim-Sikh Front, an organisation working in Malerkotla, meanwhile, has appealed for calm. Shahzad Husain of the Front said, “People should maintain peace and should not fall prey to anti-social elements.” On June 25 last year, violence was witnessed when torn pages of Quran were found in Malerkotla.

