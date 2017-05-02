Health dept’s plan: Source reduction, awareness among students and fine violators for malaria free Chandigarh by 2018

About 300 of 651 breeding spots have been cleared About 300 of 651 breeding spots have been cleared

Source reduction, awareness among students and issuing fine to violators – these are some of the measures the Chandigarh health department is planning to adopt to make the city malaria-free by 2018. The Chandigarh health department has recently said they would make the city malaria-free by 2018. “Source reduction is the first step that we are going to adopt. We have already started clearing the breeding wherever found. About 300 out of 651 breeding spots have already been cleared. We have a strategic framework that has been designed to achieve the target,” said Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, anti-malaria officer, UT health department.

He said the department has planned various strategies that will be carried out in phases. “These include clearing the breeding spots, spreading awareness, sensitising various educational institutions, surveillance and fining the defaulters, and in the end anti-anopheles,” said Gaurav.

While the Chandigarh is planning to make city malaria-free, the city that has become a hub for the migratory population will remain the focus of the department. “We are conducting special awareness camps for the migratory population. They mostly reside in Sector 45 and Manimajra. So, the surveillance in these areas is very strict and more frequent than other areas of the city,” said the anti-malaria officer.

The health officials said by involving the municipal corporations, educational institutions, resident welfare organidations, village sarpanches, the UT health department would using a holistic approach to reach out to people. “The penalty for the defaulters will most probably be increased in the coming months. It is very important for people to realise that it is a community’s responsibility as a whole and not just ours to achieve this target,” he said.

The first phase of the target, which involves spreading of awareness, putting up of posters and hoardings in schools and other places began from May 1.

“We saw in our preparatory phase last year that our strategy is sustainable. The number of cases of malaria has reduced over the past two years. So, we are confident that we will be able to achieve our target. But our only challenge is the migratory population. We are trying our best to overcome this challenge by 2018 and become the first city in the country to be malaria-free,” said Dr Gaurav.

