‘Making of developed India’ fest at 6 places in Punjab

The ‘Making of developed India’ festival will be held at six districts of Punjab with an aim to highlight achievements and initiatives of the central government in the last three years.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesman said that the festival which began today will culminate on June 25.

Besides, the festival will be held at 12 districts of Haryana and Union territory of Chandigarh. In Punjab, the event is scheduled to be held at Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Pathankot.

In Haryana, the programme will be held at – Rohtak, Karnal, Faridabad, Bhiwani, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Gurugram, Hisar, Panipat, Ambala, Rewari and Sirsa. The festival is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The aim of the fest is to highlight the various flagship programmes and initiatives launched in the last three years by the Modi government, the spokesman said.

The programme will have exhibitions spread over three days per event.

