Making 100 CCTV cameras functional: Cops raise concern over payment of Rs 19 lakh to UT engineering wing

POLICE have expressed concern over the payment of over Rs 19 lakh demanded by the engineering wing of the UT administration for operating 100 CCTV cameras installed at various traffic light points and roundabouts. The payment of Rs 19 lakh has been released by the police department annually to the engineering wing. But, this time, objections were raised as 45 CCTV cameras out of 100 are lying dysfunctional and 55 other cameras, although functional, are not capable of storing the video-recording of traffic movement.

The concerns were raised by DGP, UT, Tajender Singh Luthra, and the matter is being dealt by the account branch of Chandigarh police. Police officials asked the engineering wing officials to first submit the progress report of all CCTV cameras, either working or not, or if working, then are these capable of recording traffic movement and after it, the payment of Rs 19 lakh will be released to it.

According to traffic police officials, about 45 CCTV cameras out of 100 were not functional and 55 other cameras while working but not capable of video recording traffic movements. The cameras have been installed by a private company more than four years ago.

An engineering department official said, “Chandigarh police have released a payment of Rs 19 lakh every year to us and we paid it to the private company. This time, as the police department has refused to release the payment in the condition of non-functioning of CCTV cameras, we instructed private company officials to make the CCTV cameras operational at their costs. The uninterruptible power supply device for operating these cameras costs around Rs 1 lakh and cables, which have damaged of some of the cameras, cost around another Rs 1 lakh.”

SDO (Electrical) Dinesh Tandon, who is supervising and monitoring the project of CCTV cameras, said, “We have adopted strict attitude towards private company officials and make them agree to make all CCTV cameras operational with recording feature shortly. Work has begun. Once all cameras start working, we will demand the money from the Chandigarh police department.”

The non-functioning of 45 cameras and not capability of video recording the movements came to light when the Chandigarh police attempted to obtain the footage of traffic movement in search of an autorickshaw involved in the mysterious death of 25-year-old Rajni, who reportedly fell from a moving three-wheeler near the Poultry Farm roundabout on Dakshin Marg on March 20 and died.

