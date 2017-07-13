Makhanmajra firing case: ‘Gangster’ Shark to be produced in court today

Punjab gangster Shark, who was involved in the firing at Makhanmajra village and also on a police party at Paonta Sahib in Himachal, has been arrested by the Himachal police. The Chandigarh Police filed an application for Shark’s custody on production warrants on Wednesday. He will be brought from Paonta Sahib to Chandigarh and produced in court on Thursday. Two other accomplices of Shark — Navjot Singh and Surmukh Singh alias Guri — who were also involved in the Makhanmajra firing, were arrested by the Chandigarh Police from near ISBT-43 on June 16.

Shark is the brother of gangster Kamaljeet Singh alias Bunty Dhillon of Faridkot, who along with two others had reportedly shot himself during an encounter with the Punjab police near Dabwali in Sirsa on June 12.

Baldev Kumar, SHO, Mauli Jagran police station, said: “The weapon with which Jetinder Singh of Makhanmajra village was attacked was also used by the gangsters in the encounter with Punjab police and later one of the gangsters committed suicide with the same weapon in Sirsa. The weapon is now in the custody of Sirsa police. Accused Shark along with Navjot and Surmukh Singh had escaped to Hemkund Sahib after the Makhanmajra firing incident.”

According to police investigation, Navjot, Surmukh and Shark had later joined the company of gangsters Bunty Dhillon, Jaspreet Singh and Nishan Singh and went to Hemkund Sahib. All of them were intercepted at a police naka in Paonta Sahib when they were returning back from Hemkund Sahib but escaped after opened firing on the police party on June 7. One constable of Himachal police was injured in the attack.

The police said the gangsters — Bunty, Jaspreet and Nishan — were also involved in the firing on the police party of Himachal police. A case of attempt to murder and Arms Act and Arms Act was registered at Paonta Sahib police station. The white color Scorpio in which assailants had escaped after the firing from Makhanmajra was found parked near the encounter site at Dabwali in Sirsa. The Scorpio will be brought by the Chandigarh Police from Sirsa.

