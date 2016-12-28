Make arrangements for supply of water: Manohar Lal Khattar to officers

Water availability in Western Yamuna Canal system is also less as compared to previous years. (File Photo) Water availability in Western Yamuna Canal system is also less as compared to previous years. (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed officers to make elaborate arrangements for water supply for irrigation and drinking purposes while managing the available water in the state. The chief minister, who was presiding over a meeting with the officers of Agriculture, Irrigation and Power Departments on Wednesday, said government is giving utmost importance to supply water for irrigation and drinking purposes, said an official release.

He also asked the officers to hold awareness drives to educate farmers for optimum use of water and its conservation. It was informed in the meeting that as on today, water level in Bhakra Dam is 40 per cent less as compared to the corresponding period of previous year due to shortfall of rain in hilly areas.

Because of this, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is supplying less water in Bhakra Canal system. Similarly, water availability in Western Yamuna Canal system is also less as compared to previous years.

The good rains in future could only improve the water availability situation, the release said.

It was informed in the meeting that the state government is taking several initiatives for water conservation and its appropriate use.

To ensure recharge of depleting ground water, as many as 682 water bodies have been constructed up to March 2016. The farmers were being encouraged to adopt drip and sprinkle system of irrigation to conserve the precious water.

More than 1.65 lakh sprinkle projects have been installed so far in the state. Grants for laying of underground pipeline in more than 2.06 lakh hectares’ area have also been given.

The technique of land levelling is also being promoted and a total of 5,150 land levelers were made available to farmers on subsidized rates, it said.