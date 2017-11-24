Major fire breaks out at Chandigarh chemical godown, no casualties reported

(Google Maps) (Google Maps)

A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown at the Shastri Nagar fish market at Manimajra, Chandigarh, on Thursday evening. There were no casualties, said fire officials. According to the UT fire department, a call was received at 5.30 pm on the emergency number that there was fire at the chemical godown, following which two fire tenders arrived from Manimajra fire station.

The message was flashed to the police and other UT officials, who also reached the spot. Four ambulances and the medical team, four station house officers (SHO), around 50 policemen and the local area DSP East, Satish Kumar, arrived. As the fire engulfed the godown, explosions of big containers containing chemicals were heard thrice, while heavy smog covered the sky.

A fire department official said Tribhuvan, Radhay and Raja, all staff members, were in the godown when the fire broke following the explosion of the container. One of them then informed the fire department, police and the owner of the godown. The DSP said the godown is owned by Satish Kumar Garg, the proprietor of AG Chemicals. It is used to store chemicals, manufactured at a factory at Derabassi and from here at Shastri Nagar, the supply is further made to the designated areas.

“On Thursday, the godown had 10 drums of 200 litres each of ethyl acetate in it, which went up in flames after it caught a spark from the cardboard. No casualty was reported. However, our staff is here to manage everything,” said the DSP.

Amita Sharma, an employee of AG Chemicals who works at the godown, said, “Just two days back, we got the chemical. It is ethyl acetate which is used in glues, nail polish removers, decaffeinating tea and coffee, furniture items and cigarettes.” She added, “The godown has a staff of six people, including me, and today, I left from here at 5 pm for my residence in Nayagaon and immediately, I got a call from one of the staff members that our godown had caught fire and so I came here. I have been working here for seven years and the godown is located here for the past 30 years.”

The proprietor, Satish Garg, told the police that Rs 1 lakh cash, a cheque book and some other valuable documents were destroyed in the fire, while the exact loss estimate was yet to be made. A fire official said the fire erupted due to the inflammable material at the godown and according to preliminary investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit at the meat shop, which led to the chemical godown. The chemical godown had inflammable articles which resulted in the fire.

The fire also led to traffic chaos in the area. However, traffic police brought things under control. Till 8.30 pm, firefighters were still battling the flames and seven fire tenders had already been pressed into service.

