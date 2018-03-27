Majithia, Channi spar over Guv’s address

Bikram Majithia addressing a press meet Monday. (Express) Bikram Majithia addressing a press meet Monday. (Express)

SAD LEADER and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia Monday said the Governor’s address in the ongoing budget session of Punjab Assembly had no mention of “Chandigarh for Punjab, Punjabi-speaking areas for Punjab and human rights violations in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the issues which cannot be forgotten”, inviting a sharp reaction from the Congress with Cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi demanding that Majithia apologise.

Channi said the said issues used to figure each year in Governor’s address in SAD-BJP government for ten years, and said Majithia’s sister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal should have resigned on the issue as it was SAD’s ally, BJP led government at the centre.

Channi said the issues were being raised solely to gain political mileage and Majithia should apologise for the same.

Majithia hit back by saying that Congress response suggested that the government had “surrendered to the demands”.

On the Governor’s address, Majithia also hit out at the government for “backtracking on Rs 90,000-crore loan waiver promise”. He said Rs 329 crore for loan waiver was a minisicule percentage of Rs 90,000-crore loan waiver of all types promised in the run-up to February 2017 elections.

AAP MLA H S Phoolka raised the issues relating to education and health and sought government to replicate initiatives taken in his constituency Dakha. Phoolka said smart classrooms in the schools and mobile dispensaries in his constituency should be replicated by the government across Punjab. Finance minister Manpreet Badal was all praise for Phoolka after his address. Phoolka also demanded that State government should not withdraw security of witnessed of 1984-anti Sikh riots cases living in Punjab.

