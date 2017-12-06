Main road from Matka Chowk to Sec 16-17 light point reopened

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

THE MAIN road on Jan Marg from Matka Chowk to Sector 16-17 light point, which was closed for three months for the construction work of pedestrian underpass between Sector 17 and Rose Garden, was reopened on Monday night. Superintending engineer C B Ojha said that because pipelines were being laid at the stretch of cycle tracks, the main roads were opened. “In another four-five days, it would be closed again. Because the work wasn’t going on on the main stretch as of now, the traffic police suggested that it might be opened. So that was for the convenience of commuters,” said Ojha.

For the construction of the first phase of pedestrian underpass between Sector 17 and Rose Garden, the road was closed for commuters. The traffic police had informed the general public when the road was to be closed. But there was not any intimation at the time when it was to be opened. Commuters taking the route on Monday evening saw the roads opened. The Chandigarh Traffic Police had issued alerts for three days, appealing to the general public not to use the particular stretch on Jan Marg since December 1.

DSP (traffic) Yashpal Vinayak told Chandigarh Newsline that Jan Marg was opened for a few days and it would be closed again in the coming days. Asked why the general public was not informed about this development, DSP Vinayak said a general notice would be issued shortly. The Jan Marg passes between Rose Garden-16 and Sector 17 and it touches Madhya Marg at Matka Chowk, Sector 17.

Local residents had criticised the authorities for closing this road and on the first day when the road was closed, heated arguments were exchanged between commuters and police personnel.

Another road closed The road from Hira Singh Chowk (Sector 5/6/7/8 roundabout) to Kaimbwala turn will be closed from 10.30 am to 12 noon for the rehearsal of a motorcycle daredevil team display on Wednesday. The team will perform under the aegis of Military Literature Festival-2017 on Thursday. On Thursday, the road will be closed from 3 pm to 5 pm for the general public. The Chandigarh Traffic Police appealed to the general public to avoid this road for the next two days.

