Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park: Do birdwatching on five themes from April

FROM APRIL this year, aviary enclosures in the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, also known as Chhatbir Zoo, will be open to visitors for a more realistic and enriching experience. The concept of enclosure walk-in trail in the zoo will be based on five different themes.

The biggest enclosure will be for the rainforest theme. It would include long-legged, long-necked wading stork and fish eating birds. The enclosure will also include a big pond in which gharials will be put on display as well. The second enclosure will be based on theme of Japanese Zen Garden which will include birds, cranes and other fruit tree birds.

The third enclosure will be a wooden log trail theme, including exotic birds and few Indian big birds species. The fourth theme will be based on rocky bird that will include boulder rocks and fencing. The enclosure will include the birds which love to perch on the rocks, like pelicans.

The fifth and the final trail will have hexagon rings connected with iron ropes. This enclosure will include peacocks and other birds that stay around ponds.

Chief Wildlife Warden Dharendra Singh says, “For the walk-in trail, we will have a limited number of people going in as on days there are thousands of visitors coming in to watch the animals. The objective behind it is to provide a very close and naturalistic experience to the visitors. At present, the interlink pathway is being constructed for the walking trail.”

The walking trail will be approximately 300-metre-long and among the biggest in the country. “The cost of the project is between Rs 35-40 lakh. Moreover, the zoo will not charge anything extra for this walk and the entry fee will remain the same,” says Singh.

Deer fawns

The newly brought endangered mouse deer have given birth to two fawns. Similarly, critically endangered Manipur Deer and Chinkara have also given birth to a fawn each.