Magsaysay winner to speak at meet on globalisation, environment

Panjab University (Files) Panjab University (Files)

A TWO-DAY national seminar on ‘Globalisation, environment and human rights’ will begin at the Evening Auditorium of Panjab University on February 1. Deliberations on the topic and academic sessions for paper presentation will begin on January 29.

The Department of Hindi and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) are jointly organising the seminar where the commission’s member SC Sinha will be the chief guest and present the inaugural address.

Prominent environmentalist and Magsaysay Award winner Rajendra Singh will deliver the keynote address. Gurmeet Singh, chairperson of Department of Hindi, said, “The seminar will have three academic sessions that will bring together experts from fields such as environment, political science, public administration, human rights, literature, Vivekananda studies, history, media.”

The inaugural session on February 1 will also have Ambuj Sharma, Secretary General, NHRC, and Ranjit Singh, Joint Secretary, NHRC. Dean, University Instruction, Prof Meenakshi Malhotra, will deliver the presidential address.

This will be followed by the academic sessions, the first of which is ‘Save Earth, save life’. Prof MK Pandit from Department of Environment, Delhi University, and Prof Swaranjit Kaur from Department of Human Rights, PU, will be the key speakers. PK Mahapatra, Additional Chief Secretary to Haryana government will be the special guest at this session.

The second session on ‘Nature, environment and human rights’ will be chaired by Additional Director General of Police, Ambala Range, RC Mishra, Inspector General of Police, Panchkula, Mamta Singh and Prof Pampa Mukherjee from Department of Political Science, PU.

The third academic session will be chaired by Roshan Sunkaria, Principal Secretary, Science Technology and Environment. The session will see addresses from Prof Nandita Singh, Coordinator, Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies, and Shyamali Singh from Indian Institute of Public Administration. Registrat Col GS Chadha (retd) will be the special guest at this session.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App