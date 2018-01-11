Rajasthani theme meets Punjabi culture: Mega fair kicks off at Kalagram

A stall at the first Maghi Mela at Kalagram in Manimajra, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) A stall at the first Maghi Mela at Kalagram in Manimajra, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Written by Vanita Arora

A MEGA fair, said to be a mix of Rajasthani theme and Punjabi culture, kicked off at Kalagram on Wednesday. This was announced at a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday. “It will be a treat for families as well as children as they can capture moments together. Maghi Mela, synonymous with Makar Sankranti and Lohri – which is celebrated in the Punjab region – gives us the reason to organise this mela for the first time in Chandigarh,” said an organiser. The mela gives one the opportunity to taste delicious cuisines, have fun while playing games and fun swings together. Also, children can have a great time on camel rides and other fun activities.

“In order to catch the attention of youth and lovers of music, popular singers who are youth icons — Salina Shelly and Himanshi Tanwar of Voice of India and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fame – will be performing during the star nights on January 13,” said Saajan Sharma, an organiser of Maghi Mela.

Maghi Mela, an annual festival, is celebrated in Muktsar, Punjab, in memory of the 40 Sikh martyrs (Chalis Mukte), who died fighting the Mughal Army led by Wazir Khan. Makar Sankranti, celebrated in other parts of the country by Hindus, is known as Maghi in Punjab and it coincides with Lohri in north India, which is particularly popular in Punjab.

Since Maghi Mela or a proper fair related to Lohri celebrations was not held earlier in Chandigarh, it is being organised as a pioneering effort.

Performance by various artistes is going to be the major attraction. Moreover, locals can showcase their talent in various competitions, including painting, singing and dancing. Moroever, all those, who have their birthdays and marriage anniversaries during the event, would be allowed free entry. There will be a book fair for book lovers, too, apart from other shopping stalls.

Curtains will come down on the fair on Republic Day.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App