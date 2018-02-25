MACT awards Rs 57 Lakh to mother and wife of accident victim

Avtar Singh whose family got the compensation Avtar Singh whose family got the compensation

(By Jagpreet Singh Sandhu)

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 57.30 lakh to the mother and widow of a 29-year-old man, who was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a rashly driven car at Kharar. The victim, Avtar Singh, a resident of Kharar, was working as a reinforcing fitter and light duty driver with a company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. According to the application, the accident took place on May 7, 2017, when Avtar was returning home on his motorcycle (CH01-BC-6002) after attending a marriage function at Kharar. Avtar was followed by brother Amarjit Singh, who was also riding a bike.

Around 10:30 pm, as Avtar reached the Medicine Factory area of Khanpur village on the Kharar-Kurali road, the Mahindra Quanto (CH01-AQ-8063), driven by Ajay Kumar at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, came from behind and rammed into Avtar’s bike, following which he fell suffering a head injury and multiple injuries in other parts of his body. Avtar was taken to Civil Hospital, Kharar, which referred him to PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to injuries on May 8, 2017. Meanwhile, the accused, Ajay, managed to flee after the accident.

A case was registered at City Kharar PS in Mohali district, under sections 279, 304A of the Indian Penal Code against Ajay later. Following the accident, the application for compensation in MACT was filed by Avtar’s mother Pritam Kaur (64) and wife Amandeep Kaur (27). The applicants sought a compensation of Rs 70 lakh, mentioning that the 29-year-old Avtar was drawing a salary of 31,644 per month as per Indian currency as he was getting 1800 AED (Arab Emirates Dirham) per month.

In a written reply, the driver of the offending vehicle, Ajay Kumar, pleaded that no accident took place due to rash and negligent driving and a false case had been registered against him by the claimants. The owner of the vehicle, Manpreet Singh, too, denied the contents of the application and that an accident had happened. The statement of Amarjit, an eyewitness, was recorded by the tribunal, which clarified as to who supported the prosecution and the FIR.

After hearing the arguments of the case, the court of Balbir Singh directed the driver of the offending vehicle as well as its owner and the insurance firm to pay a compensation of Rs 57,30,010, with seven-and-a-half per cent interest per annum on the amount of compensation from the date of application till realisation. MACT directed that 30 per cent of the compensation be given to Avtar’s mother and 70 per cent to his wife.

