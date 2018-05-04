MACT awards Rs 23.86 lakh compensation to dead biker’s kin

THE MOTOR Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 23.86 lakh to the family of a 50-year-old man killed after his motorcycle was hit by a rashly driven car at Manimajra in 2017.

According to the application, the incident took place on February 10, 2017, when victim Mohar Singh was going from the side of Uppal Marble Society to his village Nanumajra on the left hand side of the road. This was around 9.45 m. As he reached the BSNL office near Kalagram, Manimajra, a Swift, owned by Rameshwar Saini and driven by his son Saurabh Saini, came from the other side at speed, without honking and rammed into Mohar’s motorcycle. As a result, Mohar fell off his bike and was dragged some distance by the car. The accident was witnessed by Rambir and Joginder Singh, who immediately raised an alarm. Mohar was rushed to hospital in the car of the accused where he was declared brought dead. A case was also registered against Saurabh at Manimajra PS based on Rambir’s statement.

Following the accident, an application for compensation was filed by Mohar’s wife Jaswinder Kaur (48), sons Husan Preet Singh (29) and Kaka Singh (26) and mother Jarnail Kaur (72). It was stated that the victim had tyre business in the name of Gill Retreading Company at New Motor Market in Manimajra and his income was Rs 2,43,022 per annum. The family sought Rs 60 lakh compensation from the tribunal.

The Sainis, Saurabh and his father Rameshwar, filed a reply in the tribunal stating that the claimants had concealed material facts from the court and the petition was based on concocted facts while they also claimed that the vehicle in question was not involved in the accident and a false FIR had been registered against Saurabh by the claimants in connivance with the police. But, going by the facts of the case and pleas of the victim’s family, MACT granted a compensation of Rs 23,86,810 lakh to the family of the victim with directions to the owner and driver of the car and the insurance company to pay compensation.

According to the MACT orders, 40 per cent of the compensation would be given to Mohar’s widow, 25 per cent each to his two sons and 10 per cent to his mother.

