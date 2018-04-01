MACT awards Rs 19 lakh compensation to family of biker killed in 2016

The accident took place on December 31, 2016, when the victim was on his way back home from Kharar. The accident took place on December 31, 2016, when the victim was on his way back home from Kharar.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 19.49 lakh to the family of a 30-year-old man who was killed after his motorcycle collided with another near Chunni Morinda in 2016.

As per an application, victim Jaspal Singh, a resident of Nandpur Kesho village in Patiala, was a plumber and milkman and earned Rs 30,000 per month, on which the family members were dependent.

The accident took place on December 31, 2016, when the victim was on his way back home from Kharar.

As he reached near Chunni Morinda Road, another motorcyclist, also identified as Jaspal Singh, came from wrong side by taking a cut and hit his motorcycle. The victim had suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

Eyewitness Raghbir Singh, a resident of Anandpur Kesho village, stated that the accident took place due to rash and negligent riding of accused Jaspal who also succumbed to his injuries, that he received during the mishap, later in a hospital. A case in the matter was registered at Bassi Pathana police station.

Following the accident, the family of the victim moved the application for compensation of Rs 51 lakh in the MACT.

The application was moved by Simranjit Kaur (27), wife, Harshpreet, minor daughter, Ekamjit Singh, minor son, and Kuldeep Kaur, mother, claiming themselves to be his only legal heirs.

The claim petition was filed against Ranjit Singh, father and legal representative of accused Jaspal. Ranjit claimed in reply that the accident was result of rash and negligent riding of victim Jaspal who was drunk at the time and that his son had been falsely implicated.

However, after hearing the arguments, and going by the facts of the case and plea, the tribunal granted compensation of Rs 19,49,605 to the family of the victim with directions to the owner of the motorcycle, along with National Insurance Company Limited, to jointly pay it.

As per the MACT orders, the compensation will be awarded, 40 per cent to the widow, 25 per cent to the minor children and 10 per cent to the mother.

