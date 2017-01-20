Ludhiana: Unaware of her first marriage, man strangles wife to death

A TRUCK driver allegedly strangled his wife to death and hid her body in the vehicle a year. He told police that he got to know that his wife was already married to a person in Tarn Taran and also had two children. On Wednesday morning, he killed her at their home in Lohara Colony of Ludhiana. The Daba police recovered the dead woman’s body from the truck. An FIR has been registered for sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC against Nishan Singh, 27.

DCP, investigation, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said when police were checking vehicles at Lohara Canal Bridge, Nishan Singh tried to escape. So, police gave him a chase and nabbed him. They found the body of a 23-year-old woman from the truck identified as Manpreet Kaur of Kot Dharam Chand Khan of Tarn Taran. The DCP added that the truck driver told police that the dead woman was his wife and he had killed her. He was going to dump her body in canal.

“The accused said he met Manpreet Kaur about a year ago and got married. Manpreet Kaur hid the fact that she was already married and had two children. After marriage, she used to go to Tarn Taran to visit her first husband and children without telling him,” said the DCP. Nishan Singh got to know about Manpreet’s first marriage on Tuesday.