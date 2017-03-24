Ludhiana: Three ‘retired’ traffic cops back on job, top cop effects major reshuffle

A day after Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh issued forced retirement orders for three policemen prompting the traffic police to go on a strike, the policemen in question were back on duty on Thursday after a major reshuffle. Singh has alleged that an “IG-rank official hatched a conspiracy against him to defame him and take his place as Ludhiana commissioner”.

He had issued retirement orders for three policemen after they allegedly issued a challan to a Sikh woman for not wearing helmet. On Thursday, almost 60 per cent of traffic police force was shuffled and shifted to other departments.

“Those who are unfit and found to be involved in corruption have been removed from the traffic department. As per CP’s orders, traffic police will now be deployed only in bottleneck locations instead of every point in city,” said DCP Dhruman Nimbale. Sources said Punjab DGP Suresh Arora had also asked for a report on the issue from Ludhiana CP.

