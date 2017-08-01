Ludhiana: SAD leader’s son fires in air as two groups clash

Representational puspose. Representational puspose.

THE SON of a local Akali Dal leader allegedly fired in the air after two groups clashed in Dugri area of Ludhiana Monday. The clash happened over setting up of a vegetable market (mandi) in Dugri area. The police registered FIR for attempt to murder (307 of IPC) against Johny Khalsa, who was later arrested. He is the son of local SAD leader Kuldeep Singh Khalsa, the district president of OBC wing of the party. As per complainant Simranjot Singh, he had deposited fee with GLADA and had all the permissions to set up vegetable market in phase-II of Dugri area.

He claimed Khalsa along with his accomplices possessing weapons reached the spot and tried to stop them. He alleged Khalsa threatened them with pistol and also abused his customers. When he objected, Khalsa opened fire in air. Dalbir Singh, SHO Dugri police station, said a .32 bore pistol was recovered from Khalsa. A probe was on, he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App