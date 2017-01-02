Ludhiana: Over 100 duped after ‘Aadhaar card’ promise

A MAN posing as a government employee duped over hundred residents of Mohalla New Puneet Nagar of Basti Jodhewal area on the pretext of issuing them Aadhar cards. They were duped of Rs 280 each. The suspect told people that he would bring staff and “Aadhar card-making machines” in the colony but never returned after taking money. After waiting for him for over ten days, people lodged a complaint against the accused at police station Basti Jodhewal.

He was identified as Kewal Singh. An FIR was registered under section 420 (cheating) of IPC. Rama Rani, a complainant said the accused claimed that he was a government employee working in the “Aadhar Card department.”

He also claimed that he would hold a special camp in this colony and took Rs 280 each from over a hundred colony residents. ASI Swarn Singh said the suspect is absconding.