Ludhiana Municipal Corporation poll campaign ends, ‘Bains’ factor faces litmus test in triangular contest

With the campaigning for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) polls ending on Thursday, the city stares at a triangular contest on February 24 for the first time. Thanks to ‘Bains’ factor, MLA Simarjit Bains’ Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) will contest for first time as independent front in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), giving rise to a third front apart from traditional SAD-BJP and Congress rivalry.

After delimitation, wards in Ludhiana MC have been increased to 95 with 10.50 lakh registered voters. Of 95 wards, 56 have been reserved and 39 are general. 40 have been reserved for women, seven for SCs, another seven for SC women and two for Other Backward Class (OBC).

The results will be declared on February 27.

In 2012, there were 75 wards, of which SAD-BJP had won 39. The BJP had won just 12. Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria from SAD was elected as the Mayor. The Congress had won 19 and Independents 17.

Bains factor

The elections for Ludhiana MC are different from that of other cities Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala, which concluded recently, because of Bains’ LIP.

The Congress swept MC polls in other cities, but in Ludhiana, the alliance of Lok Insaaf Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given rise to a third front. In 2012, MLA Simarjit Bains was with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and his candidates had contested on SAD symbol. Later, he parted ways with SAD. This time, the LIP is contesting on 56 wards and rest 39 are with AAP. However, in a major blow even before polls, seven AAP candidates have backed out at last minute. Also, in another ward, there is no LIP-AAP candidate. So the alliance is already eight seats short of total 95.

The SAD is contesting 48 and BJP 47.

However, in state assembly polls 2017, the Congress had swept four of six urban constituencies of Ludhiana (north, west, central and east) while south and Atam Nagar were won by Bains brothers. Simarjit Bains won his stronghold Atam Nagar and Balwinder Bains won south. Apart from Bains brothers, LIP candidates from north and central failed to win. AAP too lost in east and west.

Issues

Though the budget of Ludhiana MC has in increased to over Rs 1,300 crore in the fiscal year 2017-18, the highest for any Municipal Corporation in Punjab, the city is grappling with many a issue.

Pollution, lack of green cover, public transport

Apart from water and sewage problems, Ludhiana has a set of its own unique problems like pollution, lack of green cover, no public transport and polluted stream Buddha Nullah.

Industries, private vehicles, heavy construction activities are the major sources of pollution and there have been no concrete efforts by MC to increase green cover. Green belts and parks are poorly maintained. As per a constituency-wise survey conducted by Brij Mohan Bhardwaj, SDO, horticulture department, PWD, tree canopy cover over Ludhiana city has reduced to 6.94% only from 9% in 2015. The report was released recently. The current tree canopy cover within MC limits stands at 4.59% in east, 8.17% in south, 8.33% in Atam Nagar, 5.04% in central, 12.34% in west and 4.12% in north.

Ludhiana is known as the vehicle capital of Punjab with more than 24 lakh registered vehicles as there is little public transport. Metro project was dropped, Bus Rapid Transit System never started and currently only 120 city buses of Ludhiana MC are available of which only 90-95 run on daily average. Proposal was to get 200 city buses as per announcement by former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal but only 120 came as state failed to release its share under Jawahar Lal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). At least 5,000 trees have been chopped recently for road projects like Ladhowal bypass. More are being chopped for elevated road project on Ferozepur road.

Smart City?

Leaving behind Amritsar, Jalandhar and Union Territory Chandigarh, Ludhiana was the only city in Punjab in the first list of 20 cities which was selected for ‘Smart City’ project in January 2016. However, after more than two years now, project has not moved beyond papers. Even as central government has released its share of Rs 196 crore, MC has received Rs 31 crore only from state treasury. Of almost 20 projects planned for Smart City, work tenders have been allotted only for two- installation of rooftop solar panels (2.55 crore) and LED street lighting (44.40 crore). “Currently, Ludhiana is placed 12th in 20 cities selected in first phase on basis of progress of work,” says Vishesh Sarangal, additional commissioner, MC.

Illegal buildings

On November 20, 2017- five storey building of a plastic factory collapsed following a major fire killing 16 people, including nine firefighters. MC had no record of its map or building plan. Nor MC has any record of total number of such illegal structures in city. Political influence continues to be the easiest route to get maps cleared or stop action against encroachements. Fire brigade continues to be ill-equipped. It is understaffed without safety kits for firefighters and less fire tenders.

What parties are banking on?

Gurpreet Gogi, district Congress chief (urban): In ten years of SAD-BJP rule, no major project was brought in for Ludhiana. The SAD failed to fulfill all promises- clean drinking water, 100 per cent sewage, solution to stray dogs and poor solid waste management. Smart City is only on papers yet. The Congress will sweep Ludhiana MC polls. AAP-LIP is already in a shambles as visible from state assembly results.

Simarjit Singh Bains, MLA, LIP president: We have never seen such hooliganism as under current Congress government. It is clear that Congress is afraid of Bains brothers and that’s why Ludhiana polls were delayed. They are losing and thus resorting to hooliganism now. Picture now is very different from state assembly polls as Congress has been exposed in a year. If elections are fair, AAP-LIP will win many seats. We will make Ludhiana MC corruption-free.

Ravinder Arora, district president, BJP:People of Ludhiana have seen failures of Congress government in a year. Captain Amarinder Singh made tall promises- free phones, jobs, loan waiver and none fulfilled yet. AAP-LIP is not even in competition. Apart from infrastructure developed in 10 years, selection of Ludhiana in Smart City project is our major achievement.

Daljeet Singh Cheema, spokesperson, SAD: Public perception about Congress, within a year of its government, is very poor. AAP-LIP balloon has already burst during state assembly polls. If polls are fair, it will be SAD-BJP Mayor again.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, AAP: Bains brothers have done good work for Ludhiana, thus we are contesting with them. They have been given more seats seeing state assembly results. Smart City has been a mere announcement and people of Ludhiana know this. But if hooliganism of Congress continues, we cannot expect fair results. I cannot comment on number of seats we are expecting.

