Ludhiana: Man held, 40 kg heroin seized, say police

The Special Task Force (STF) said it arrested a man and seized nearly 40 kg of heroin hidden in apple boxes in Ludhiana Sunday. The boxes were found in his Maruti Swift car.

Shenhdeep Sharma, AIG, STF, said the contraband was packed in 40 packets weighing one kg each and hidden under apples in four boxes.

The suspect was identified as Gurlal Singh alias Lali, 30, of Manjh Lopoke village in Amritsar.

The father of the suspect is in jail in connection a murder case. His brother, Palwinder Singh,is also in Amritsar jail for peddling heroin, police said.

A case under sections 22/61/85 of NDPS act was registered at Moti Nagar police station.

