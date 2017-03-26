Ludhiana: Man held for posing as cop

The Ludhiana Police on Saturday arrested a man for posing as a vigilance police officer. He was identified as Ashok Kumar Sharma, a resident of Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana. He was arrested from a police checkpost where he introduced himself as vigilance bureau deputy superintendent of police (DSP). He also asked for money and started calling various police stations and government offices.

It was after the policemen posted at the checkpost developed suspicion that he was interrogated and later arrested. A case has been registered under Sections 170, 419 and 420 of IPC at division number 5 police station.

