Ludhiana cylinder blast: Death toll reaches ten, three more victims succumb to injuries

The death toll in Ludhiana gas cylinder blast reached ten Friday, as three more victims including the house owner succumbed to burn injuries.

Ashok Yadav (58), the owner of the house where the cylinder had exploded, died while undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). He had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries. His wife Sunita and son Raj had died the day the blast took place. Two daughters Kajal and Pooja are still under treatment in a critical state.

Another victim Rakesh Kumar (43), who had suffered 35-40 per cent burn injuries also died at CMCH, during the day. He was referred to CMCH from Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, the third victim Kamlesh Giri (50) also succumbed to the injuries at Guru Teg Bahadur Charitable Hospital. She had received 50 per cent burn injuries.

ACP south Dharam Pal said that bodies will be cremated after an autopsy. On April 26, a cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana injuring at least 34 persons. Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has announced financial aid of Rs 1 lakh for the kin of deceased and free treatment in hospitals for the injured.

