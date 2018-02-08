Ludhiana Civic Polls: BJP, AAP release 1st lists of candidates

AAP state president Bhagwant Mann (Source: Express File Photo) AAP state president Bhagwant Mann (Source: Express File Photo)

THE PUNJAB units of BJP and AAP Wednesday released the first lists of candidates of their respective parties for the municipal corporation polls in Ludhiana on February 24. The State Election Committee of Punjab BJP Wednesday met under the chairmanship of state president, Vijay Sampla to finalsie the names of candidates. Among those who attended the meeting were national secretary Tarun Chugh, former state presidents Madan Mohan Mittal, Manoranjan Kalia, Ashwani Sharma and Kamal Sharma, state general secretaries Kewal Kumar and Jiwan Gupta, state secretary Vineet Joshi and state president Mahila Morcha Mona Jaiswal.

Releasing the names of 32 candidates, Joshi said there were 16 female and seven SC candidates in the first list and the second list would also be released shortly. Meanwhile, AAP state president Bhagwant Mann and co-president Aman Arora released the names of 31 candidates of the party who will fight the MC polls. The party is contesting these elections in alliance with the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) which has its stronghold in Ludhiana. There had earlier been reports that there was division between the two parties on the wards where candidates were to be up.

However, Mann and Arora today said a joint selection committee comprising LIP leaders and the Deputy Leader of Opposition, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke had chosen the candidates. “The first list has been prepared by the committee by talking to local leaders as well as volunteers on the ground. The names of the remaining candidates will also be released soon,” the two leaders said in a statement. AAP will be fighting on 39 seats while the remaining 56 will be contested by LIP.

The process of filing nominations will begin Thursday. The polls will see councillors get elected for 95 wards by nearly 10.50 lakh voters. The nomination process will end on 13 February and the scrutiny of the papers will be done on February 15. Candidature can be withdrawn on February 16 and symbols will be allotted on February 18, sources said.

(With inputs from ENS, Ludhiana)

