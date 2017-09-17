Ludhiana City Centre Scam: Simarjit Bains files application challenging VB closure report

In the fresh plea, Bains submitted, “How can the state of Punjab change its stand within six months of change in government in a decade-old case?” In the fresh plea, Bains submitted, “How can the state of Punjab change its stand within six months of change in government in a decade-old case?”

MLA SIMARJIT Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) filed a fresh application in the court of session judge Gurbir Singh Saturday, challenging the closure report filed by the vigilance bureau in a decade-old Rs 1,144 crore alleged Ludhiana City Centre ‘scam’.

On August 19, the vigilance bureau, tearing into its own initial inquiry report, filed the closure report in the court claiming that there ‘was no scam at all’ and that ‘no proof has been found against Captain Amarinder Singh, his son Raninder Singh, son-in-law Raminder Singh and 33 others following a ‘re-investigation’.

In the fresh plea, Bains submitted, “How can the state of Punjab change its stand within six months of change in government in a decade-old case?” He also submitted that ‘since it is a corruption case which is an offence against general public, he has the right to challenge the closure report’.

Bains said, “Why should the people of Punjab compensate for the loss? The former chief justice of India R C Lahoti, who was appointed as sole arbitrator in the case by Punjab and Haryana High Court, has already given verdict in favour of private firm Today Homes, that if the project is dumped, then the company has to be compensated in crores by teh government of Punjab.” The next hearing is scheduled for October 7.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App